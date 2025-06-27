Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Board of the Pension Protection Fund

Board of the Pension Protection Fund lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 214.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 614.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

