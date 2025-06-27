Tepp RIA LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tepp RIA LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 509.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 7.5% of Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $214.45 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

