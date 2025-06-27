Board of the Pension Protection Fund Buys 1,300 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 650.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,434 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $515.88 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.52. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

