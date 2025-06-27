8,980 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

