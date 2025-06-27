Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%
NYSEARCA:VO opened at $277.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.44.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tesla: The Next Month Could Make or Break the Year
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Skyworks Stock Down 16% in 2025, Poised for AI Edge Surge
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.