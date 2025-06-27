Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $277.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

