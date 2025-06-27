TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,241,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

