Board of the Pension Protection Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $5,152,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.4%

ISRG stock opened at $534.19 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

