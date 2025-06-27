Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 724 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $306.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $214.45 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

