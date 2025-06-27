Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Buys 13,149 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $780,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
SCHG opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Skyworks Stock Down 16% in 2025, Poised for AI Edge Surge
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.