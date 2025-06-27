Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Buys 13,149 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $780,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.