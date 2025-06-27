Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $287.24 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 264,815 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $287,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $325.78 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.28 and a 200-day moving average of $331.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.