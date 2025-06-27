Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 464 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce stock opened at $270.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $106,251.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,922.55. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.28 per share, with a total value of $998,760.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. The trade was a 48.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

