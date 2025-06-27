Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $722.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $733.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.42.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

