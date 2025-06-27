Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $564.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $565.61. The firm has a market cap of $693.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

