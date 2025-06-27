Quilter Plc Sells 13,091 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.3% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $110,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total value of $15,975,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,413,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,599,651,946.25. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 419,040 shares of company stock valued at $94,880,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $231.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

