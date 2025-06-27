Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 300,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $94.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.