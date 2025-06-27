Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,956,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

