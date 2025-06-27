PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.