Board of the Pension Protection Fund Purchases 600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,280 shares of company stock worth $210,599,866. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,306.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,176.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,020.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,310.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $556.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.