Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock worth $19,035,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $546.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.20. The company has a market cap of $498.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

