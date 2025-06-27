Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $363.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $361.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.