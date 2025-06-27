Holistic Planning LLC Purchases 84 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Holistic Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $306.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $214.45 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

