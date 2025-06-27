Holistic Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 234 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 234 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,306.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,309.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,020.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

