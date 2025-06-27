Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

