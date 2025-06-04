Czech National Bank Purchases 1,429 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $217.22 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $218.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

