Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Amphenol accounts for about 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $13,847,000. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

