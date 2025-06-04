Short Interest in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declines By 14.9%

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

