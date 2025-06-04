Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Buys 260 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.8% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $197.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

