Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,593 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 2.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $3,257,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $2,234,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $44.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.