Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Quadratic Capital Management LLC

Quadratic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.2% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2097 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

