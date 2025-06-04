JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.