SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SDY opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.