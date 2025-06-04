Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.700-9.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. CL King assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $109.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is -168.42%.

In related news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 87.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

