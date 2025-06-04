NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Issues Earnings Results

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 6.30 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NewRiver REIT had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.09) on Wednesday. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 62.90 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77. The stock has a market cap of £383.57 million, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewRiver REIT

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Alastair Miller purchased 29,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,964.12 ($26,989.48). 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday, May 30th.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

Featured Articles

