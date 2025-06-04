FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of FirstEnergy worth $40,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 880,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.6%

FE opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 94.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.