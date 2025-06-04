ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ONEOK Price Performance
ONEOK stock opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.
ONEOK Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
