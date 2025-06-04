CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) EVP James E. Perry Sells 145 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,272. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $307.20 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.90 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 620.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

