Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (114.49) (($1.55)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ascent Resources had a positive return on equity of 432.64% and a negative net margin of 3,901.89%.

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

LON:AST opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. Ascent Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.01.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

