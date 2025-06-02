RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RKAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 23rd

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. It also operates acute hospitals, medical care centers, and rehabilitation hospitals. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

