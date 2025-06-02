RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RKAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 23rd

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.07.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
