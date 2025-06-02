Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $23.27 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

