McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,222 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,864,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,941,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,097,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,628.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 442,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 425,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PWZ opened at $23.27 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.