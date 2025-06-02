Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $105.08 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,155 shares of company stock valued at $19,556,047 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

