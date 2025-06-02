Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXF stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

