Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after buying an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.