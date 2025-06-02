Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $355,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of BJ opened at $113.36 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.