Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 1,113 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,089.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $157.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

