Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $2.54 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

