BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 619,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 427,819 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,474,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 332,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 2,101,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,127 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $28,863.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146,241 shares in the company, valued at $28,201,400.68. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE DSM opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

