The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 490.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after purchasing an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $209.65 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $212.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.