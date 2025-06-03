Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,475,400 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 30,182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,301.9 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
HDALF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 80,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.67.
Haidilao International Company Profile
