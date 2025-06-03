Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,475,400 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 30,182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,301.9 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

HDALF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 80,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

