Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Grows By 36.5%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,114,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 3,745,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,162.3 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GNZUF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

